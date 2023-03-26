Advertise with Us
MPD shuts down I-40 northbound near Chelsea Avenue to investigate shooting Sunday morning

The scene at I-40 northbound near the Chelsea Avenue exit.
The scene at I-40 northbound near the Chelsea Avenue exit.(TDOT)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Traffic is heavily congested on I-40 near the Chelsea Avenue exit on Sunday morning.

Due to an investigation, Memphis Police Department shut down all northbound lanes of traffic at 5:16 a.m.

They will remain closed for an unspecified time.

MPD advises drivers to use alternate routes.

