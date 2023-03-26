MPD shuts down I-40 northbound near Chelsea Avenue to investigate shooting Sunday morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Traffic is heavily congested on I-40 near the Chelsea Avenue exit on Sunday morning.

Due to an investigation, Memphis Police Department shut down all northbound lanes of traffic at 5:16 a.m.

They will remain closed for an unspecified time.

MPD advises drivers to use alternate routes.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.