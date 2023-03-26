Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Recovery efforts are underway as Mississippi works to rebuild after fatal storm

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The day after violent winds, rain, and rubble ripped through parts of the Mississippi Delta causing at least 25 deaths in its 100-mile destruction path, several Mid-South rescue crews were enroute to respond to Friday night’s tornado.

“Everything on the westbound side and eastbound side of US 61 South, going through Rolling Fork, I mean the commercial part of the town is a total loss,” said Stanley Lynom, Coahoma County Fire Department Chief and Coordinator.

Saturday afternoon, a team of over a dozen volunteers from the Coahoma county Search and Rescue, Fire Department, and the Viking Motorcycle club of Clarksdale traveled more than 100 miles to a destroyed Sharkey County.

“From the highway, you could see some residential that were destroyed. Some had the roof open up. Powerlines, I believe every powerline beside that highway was on the ground,” said Lynom.

Among help from State and FEMA resources, the volunteers at the Coahoma Fire Department are providing water and aid to disaster victims and helping wherever they can.

“We need some more food I think. I think food and temporary shelter,” said Lynom.

There’s no timeline for how long Coahoma County crews plan to stay there and assist, but the Mississippi State Task Force will be assisting with rescue efforts throughout the week.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katrina Merriweather
Memphis women’s head basketball coach resigns
Crews are searching the waters for a missing child.
Mother dies, 7-year-old son missing at California beach
The shooting scene at I-40
Man dead after shooting on I-40
Memphis woman indicted on TennCare Fraud
Memphis woman charged with TennCare Fraud
David Taylor
Germantown man charged after 4-month-old found dead

Latest News

The tragic scene over in Rolling Fork, Mississippi after a deadly tornado struck the city
Man says he hid in tub during tornado; shower the only part of his home left standing
Memphis Police Department
MPD: One dead after single-vehicle crash in Southeast Memphis
Jaylin Rhodes
MPD: Man wanted after townhome shooting that left 2 injured, 1 juvenile dead
Memphis Police Department
MPD: Man dead after shooting in Oakhaven