Preliminary: Violent EF-4 tornado battered central Mississippi Friday night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Weather Service (NWS) office from Jackson, MS has released preliminary findings from Friday night’s severe weather outbreak.

They say the Rolling Fork/Silver City tornado received a preliminary EF-4 rating with winds between 166 and 200 mph.

The twister had a path length of approximately 59 miles; beginning in northern Issaquena County and ending in northern Holmes County. The tornado was 3/4 mile wide.

It was on the ground for 1 hour and ten minutues from 7:57 PM - 9:08 PM).

Additionally, the Blackhawk/Winona tornado received a preliminary EF-3 rating with winds between 136 and 165 mph.

The storms killed at least 26 people, injured dozens, and flattened entire blocks as it carved a paths of destruction Friday night.

The NWS says they will provide additional details in the coming days as they process and receive additional information.

To reiterate, this information remains preliminary as we continue to process and receive additional information. We apologize that this process takes so much time, and we appreciate your patience. — NWS Jackson MS (@NWSJacksonMS) March 26, 2023

PREVIOUS: The National Weather Service (NWS) in Jackson, Mississippi will survey storm damage across the Magnolia State after strong storms moved through the region.

NWS Jackson says they will conduct three storm surveys Saturday for Rolling Fork, Silver City, Tchula, Winona and nearby areas across central Mississippi.

We are deploying three survey teams this morning to assess the damage from yesterdays severe storms.



Team 1- Sharkey County

Team 2- Humphreys County

Team 3- Holmes/Montgomery Counties



Our goal is to assess as much as we can today but please bare with us! (1/2) — NWS Jackson MS (@NWSJacksonMS) March 25, 2023

These surveys are in relation to the severe thunderstorms that moved through the area on March 24, 2023, killing at least 23 people and injuring dozens more.

A final assessment, including results of the surveys, is expected to be completed by Saturday evening.

Unfortunately, these numbers are expected to change. https://t.co/XTGNJUxw3W — msema (@MSEMA) March 25, 2023

A survey team’s mission is to gather data in order to reconstruct a tornado’s life cycle, including where it occurred, when and where it initially touched down and lifted (path length), its width, and its magnitude (wind speeds)

It should also be mentioned that survey teams are occasionally tasked with determining whether damage may have been caused by straight line winds or a tornado.

With respect to tornado damage surveys, one of the most difficult tasks is assigning a rating to a tornado.

Stay tuned for updates as the NWS releases their findings.

