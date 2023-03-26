MPD: One dead after single-vehicle crash in Southeast Memphis
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash that happened on Sunday morning.
Officers responded to the crash on South Germantown Road and Old North Drive.
The vehicle drove off the road, and struck a pole and a tree, police say.
According to MPD, the driver was pronounced dead on the scene.
