MPD: One dead after single-vehicle crash in Southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash that happened on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the crash on South Germantown Road and Old North Drive.

The vehicle drove off the road, and struck a pole and a tree, police say.

According to MPD, the driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

