MPD: Man wanted after townhome shooting that left 2 injured, 1 juvenile dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for a man who injured two people and killed one juvenile in a shooting on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting at 9:30 a.m. on Sarabee Lane in the Shadowbrook Townhouses.

Two of the victims were taken to the hospital while one juvenile victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators learned that the suspect, Jaylin Rhodes, 21, had illegally entered his ex-girlfriend’s residence, then proceeded to go upstairs.

Once upstairs, Rhodes shot one victim, as he ran downstairs to exit the residence he then shot two additional victims, according to police

Rhodes drove away from the scene in a red vehicle, possibly a Dodge Charger, according to MPD.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

