Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

MPD: Man dead after shooting in Oakhaven

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Saturday night.

Officers responded to the shooting at 10:10 p.m. on East Shebly Drive and Chevron Road.

The victim was located and pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect’s vehicle was a dark-colored sedan, according to MPD.

Anyone with information about this incident should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katrina Merriweather
Memphis women’s head basketball coach resigns
Crews are searching the waters for a missing child.
Mother dies, 7-year-old son missing at California beach
Memphis woman indicted on TennCare Fraud
Memphis woman charged with TennCare Fraud
David Taylor
Germantown man charged after 4-month-old found dead
Debris covers a damaged structure in Rolling Fork, Miss,. on Saturday, March 25, 2023. ...
‘There’s nothing left’: Deep South tornadoes kill 26

Latest News

25 dead and dozens injured after fatal storm in Mississippi
25 dead and dozens injured after fatal storm in Mississippi
The tragic scene over in Rolling Fork, Mississippi after a deadly tornado struck the city
25 dead and dozens injured after fatal storm in Mississippi
NWS deploying three survey teams to assess the damage from yesterdays severe storms.
Preliminary: Violent EF-4 tornado battered central Mississippi Friday night
et
Preliminary Data: Mississippi Tornadoes