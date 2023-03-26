MPD: Man dead after shooting in Oakhaven
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Saturday night.
Officers responded to the shooting at 10:10 p.m. on East Shebly Drive and Chevron Road.
The victim was located and pronounced dead at the scene.
The suspect’s vehicle was a dark-colored sedan, according to MPD.
Anyone with information about this incident should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
