MPD: Man dead after shooting in Oakhaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Saturday night.

Officers responded to the shooting at 10:10 p.m. on East Shebly Drive and Chevron Road.

The victim was located and pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect’s vehicle was a dark-colored sedan, according to MPD.

Anyone with information about this incident should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

