Man dead after shooting on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting on I-40 east and Chelsea Avenue that left one man dead on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting at 4:27 a.m.

The victim was located and pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no suspect information at this time, according to MPD.

MPD has shut down all northbound lanes of traffic. They will remain closed for an unspecified time.

Officers advise drivers to use alternate routes.

