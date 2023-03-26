Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Man dead after shooting on I-40

The shooting scene at I-40
The shooting scene at I-40(TDOT)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting on I-40 east and Chelsea Avenue that left one man dead on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting at 4:27 a.m.

The victim was located and pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no suspect information at this time, according to MPD.

MPD has shut down all northbound lanes of traffic. They will remain closed for an unspecified time.

Officers advise drivers to use alternate routes.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katrina Merriweather
Memphis women’s head basketball coach resigns
Crews are searching the waters for a missing child.
Mother dies, 7-year-old son missing at California beach
Memphis woman indicted on TennCare Fraud
Memphis woman charged with TennCare Fraud
David Taylor
Germantown man charged after 4-month-old found dead
Debris covers a damaged structure in Rolling Fork, Miss,. on Saturday, March 25, 2023. ...
‘There’s nothing left’: Deep South tornadoes kill 26

Latest News

FILE - Shelby County Sheriff's Office
SCSO investigating critical multi-vehicle crash on Egypt Central Rd.
Traffic advisory
Car crash causes traffic on I-40
I-55 Southbound at Horn Lake Creek in DeSoto County.
Lane closed on I-55 S in DeSoto Co. due to bridge repair
Traffic cones
Bridge inspection closes lanes on I-40 under I-240