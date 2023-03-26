Advertise with Us
Cooler temperatures by Tuesday and a dry pattern through midweek

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Sagay Galindo
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A weak disturbance to our south could bring a few showers late this evening for areas along and south of the I-40 corridor but mainly across northeast Mississippi. Most areas will stay dry tonight and through midweek. Another system will arrive by the end of the week and bring rain and possibly storms by the end of the work week.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear to Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of a passing shower late in the evening with lows near 50 and North winds at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy with highs in the upper 60s and northerly winds near 10 MPH.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with lows in the mid 40s and northeasterly breezes at 10 MPH.

THIS WEEK: Tuesday will be partly cloudy and cool with afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers, high temperatures in the upper 60s, and lows near 60. Friday will be cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures in the lower 70s and lows in the upper 50s.

NEXT WEEKEND: As this time the weekend looks mostly dry but we can’t rule out a passing shower early Saturday otherwise partly cloudy with highs near 70 both days and lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Preliminary data: Friday night storms

