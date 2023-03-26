Advertise with Us
Abundant sunshine today with a few showers late tonight

By Erin Thomas
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 5:09 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A beautiful day is in store with lots of sun, however, a disturbance to our south could bring in a few showers late this evening across northeast Mississippi. Otherwise, dry conditions will prevail through mid-week.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy with highs in the mid 70s and light winds.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of a passing shower late in the evening with lows near 50 and North winds at 10-15 mph.

THIS WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 70 and overnight lows in the upper 40s to near 50. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and cool with afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 60s and lows in theupper 40s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers, high temperatures in the upper 60s, and lows near 60. Friday will be cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures in the lower 70s and lows in the upper 50s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

Your First Alert to a much calmer weekend, but there will still be a few showers