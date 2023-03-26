25 dead and dozens injured after fatal storm in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The people of Rolling Fork, Mississippi have experienced a tragic disaster that has left many dead and injured.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency confirmed that 25 people across the state were pronounced dead.

The town of Rolling Fork was one of the areas that was hit the hardest.

