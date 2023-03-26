Advertise with Us
25 dead and dozens injured after fatal storm in Mississippi

By Walter Murphy and Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The people of Rolling Fork, Mississippi have experienced a tragic disaster that has left many dead and injured.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency confirmed that 25 people across the state were pronounced dead.

The town of Rolling Fork was one of the areas that was hit the hardest.

