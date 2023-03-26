2 injured after hit-and-run near 3rd street, MPD investigates

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that left 2 pedestrians injured.

On March 25, officers responded to a call regarding an accident near 3rd Street and South Parkway East.

Once the officers arrived, they discovered that 2 pedestrians had been struck by a vehicle.

The suspect in question fled the scene, leaving the injured pedestrians behind.

Both victims were transported to a nearby medical facility.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.