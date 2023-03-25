Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Your First Alert to a much calmer weekend, but there will still be a few showers

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Erin Thomas
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Following last nights storms, drier air is moving in making for a great start to the weekend. But, another disturbance will move out of the south Sunday bringing a chance of rain to part of the Mid-South.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy with a West wind at 5 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs in the lower 70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light North wind and overnight lows near 50.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower late in the day and evening, mainly in North Mississippi, along with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the lower 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and cool with afternoon highs in the mid 60s and lows in the lower 40s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the lower 50s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers, high temperatures in the upper 60s, and lows near 60. Friday will be cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures in the lower 70s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss. men arrested in theft ring of trucks, farm equipment
Miss. men arrested in theft ring of trucks, farm equipment
David Taylor
Germantown man charged after 4-month-old found dead
Crews are searching the waters for a missing child.
Mother dies, 7-year-old son missing at California beach
Jonathan Cheek and Sierra Zaitona were arrested and charged with second degree murder and child...
2-year-old found dead in crib; parents charged with murder, prosecutor says
Memphis woman indicted on TennCare Fraud
Memphis woman charged with TennCare Fraud

Latest News

Friday evening weather update
Your First Alert to a much calmer weekend, but a chance for rain remains
Friday evening weather update
Friday night forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-March 24, 2023
First Alert Weather Day: Rain, freezing rain, sleet moves through the Mid-South
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tornado Watch active in some Mid-South counties
Friday evening weather update
Friday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-March 24, 2023