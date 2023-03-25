Your First Alert to a much calmer weekend, but a chance for rain remains

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Storms have moved out of the Action News 5 coverage area tonight and drier air is moving in making for a great start to the weekend. But, another disturbance will move out of the south Sunday bringing a chance of rain to part of the Mid-South.

TONIGHT: Clearing with a West wind at 10 to 20 MPH and overnight lows in the mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy with a West wind at 5 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs in the lower 70s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light North wind and overnight lows near 50.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower late in the day and evening along with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the lower 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and cool with afternoon highs in the mid 60s and lows in the lower 40s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the lower 50s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers, high temperatures in the upper 60s, and lows near 60. Friday will be cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures in the lower 70s.

