TSU community honors student found dead in dorm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – It was an emotional night at Tennessee State University Friday as students and staff honored a student who lost her life in her dorm room.

The TSU community held a candlelight vigil to honor Anyah Hayslett, who was found dead in her dorm room Thursday. Students said they were saddened by the loss of one of their fellow Tigers and wanted to put something together to celebrate her life.

During the vigil, school leaders called Anyah’s father Alex, so he could share his thoughts with students and staff.

“I really appreciate the love and support that you all have shown in my daughter’s name,” he said. “I feel like there’s a lesson to be learned from all of this. It’s best y’all communicate and look out for each other.”

While Hayslett’s death remains under investigation, TSU officials have said it’s suspected the 18-year-old took her own life.

“Tennessee State University is deeply saddened over the death of one of our students,” the university said in a statement released this week. “Counseling was made available immediately for students in our campus center and will remain so around the clock, as we help students to cope with this heartbreaking situation. “We ask that you please pray for the family and for our TSU campus family.”

Tennessee has a Crisis Services and Suicide Prevention phone line. Anyone experiencing a mental health emergency is urged to call. Help is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Call 855-CRISIS-1 (855-274-7471) or Text “TN” to 741-741.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.