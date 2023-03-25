Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

National Weather Service to complete storm damage surveys in Central Mississippi Saturday

Damage surveys will take place Saturday, March 25
NWS deploying three survey teams to assess the damage from yesterdays severe storms.
NWS deploying three survey teams to assess the damage from yesterdays severe storms.(WMC)
By Erin Thomas
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Weather Service (NWS) in Jackson, Mississippi will survey storm damage across the Magnolia State after strong storms moved through the region.

NWS Jackson says they will conduct three storm surveys Saturday for Rolling Fork, Silver City, Tchula, Winona and nearby areas across central Mississippi.

These surveys are in relation to the severe thunderstorms that moved through the area on March 24, 2023, killing at least 23 people and injuring dozens more.

A final assessment, including results of the surveys, is expected to be completed by Saturday evening.

A survey team’s mission is to gather data in order to reconstruct a tornado’s life cycle, including where it occurred, when and where it initially touched down and lifted (path length), its width, and its magnitude (wind speeds)

It should also be mentioned that survey teams are occasionally tasked with determining whether damage may have been caused by straight line winds or a tornado.

With respect to tornado damage surveys, one of the most difficult tasks is assigning a rating to a tornado.

Stay tuned for updates as the NWS releases their findings.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss. men arrested in theft ring of trucks, farm equipment
Miss. men arrested in theft ring of trucks, farm equipment
David Taylor
Germantown man charged after 4-month-old found dead
Crews are searching the waters for a missing child.
Mother dies, 7-year-old son missing at California beach
Jonathan Cheek and Sierra Zaitona were arrested and charged with second degree murder and child...
2-year-old found dead in crib; parents charged with murder, prosecutor says
Katrina Merriweather
Memphis women’s head basketball coach resigns

Latest News

WMC First Alert Weather
Your First Alert to a much calmer weekend, but there will still be a few showers
et
Saturday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - March 25, 2033
Friday evening weather update
Your First Alert to a much calmer weekend, but a chance for rain remains
Friday evening weather update
Friday night forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-March 24, 2023