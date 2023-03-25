MPD: 1 dead, 2 critical after shooting in Parkway Village
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting on Saturday morning that left one person dead and two in critical condition.
Officers responded to a shooting call at 9:30 a.m. on Sarabee Lane.
Three victims were located with one being pronounced dead on the scene.
A man and woman were taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
Anyone with information about this incident should call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.
