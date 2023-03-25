Memphis women’s head basketball coach resigns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Tigers women’s basketball head coach Katrina Merriweather has announced that she is resigning from the team to take a position at another school.

In a statement released by the University of Memphis Intercollegiate Athletics, the resignation comes independent from the incident that took place between guard Jamirah Shutes and a Bowling Green player at the end of Thursday night’s WNIT game.

“Earlier today, head women’s basketball coach Katrina Merriweather informed athletic department leadership and our team that she will be resigning to take a position at another institution. Coach Merriweather has been transparent with us throughout the process over recent days, and she arrived at her decision despite our significant efforts to retain her. She also indicated that this decision was entirely independent from the circumstances surrounding the end of our season. The process of identifying the next leader for Memphis Tiger Women’s Basketball will begin immediately. “We anticipate strong national interest in the opportunity due in part to the significant progress Coach Merriweather and our student-athletes achieved, as well as the ongoing investments we have made in recent years and the tremendous support of Tiger Nation. As displayed with sold-out crowds at our WNIT games last week, Memphis is one of the great basketball cities in America. We look forward to identifying our next leader and continuing our rise to national prominence in women’s basketball. We thank Coach Merriweather and her staff and wish them all the best.”

Where Merriweather has accepted a position has not been released at this time.

The search for her replacement is currently underway.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.