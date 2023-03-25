Advertise with Us
Memphis women’s head basketball coach resigns

By Lydian Kennin
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Tigers women’s basketball head coach Katrina Merriweather has announced that she is resigning from the team to take a position at another school.

In a statement released by the University of Memphis Intercollegiate Athletics, the resignation comes independent from the incident that took place between guard Jamirah Shutes and a Bowling Green player at the end of Thursday night’s WNIT game.

Where Merriweather has accepted a position has not been released at this time.

The search for her replacement is currently underway.

