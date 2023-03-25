Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Memphis Showboats take break from USFL training camp to greet Memphis

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Showboats took a break from the United States Football League training camp Friday to meet Memphians.

Coaches and players with the Showboats bought fans free donuts from Gibson’s Donuts. It’s one way they are getting out in the community, according to Head Coach Todd Haley.

“We’re so happy to be in Memphis,” Haley explained. “And just trying to build up the support so that when we kick it off in a couple weeks, we got a lot of fans in the seats cheering us on.”

The team also stopped by Commercial Bank & Trust, Hilton Corporate and Midtown Donuts.

The Showboats will begin their season April 15 against the Philadelphia Stars.

