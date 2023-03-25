Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Memphis’ Own Zach Randolph will be inducted in the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame

Zach Randolph attends his jersey retirement ceremony for the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum...
Zach Randolph attends his jersey retirement ceremony for the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum after an NBA basketball game between the Grizzlies and the Houston Rockets Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)(Brandon Dill | AP)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Grizzlies star player Zach Randolph has been named to the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

Randolph is a two-time NBA All Star who has a made a name for himself not only in the City of Memphis but also on the national stage.

“No one is more synonymous with the “Grit and Grind” era of the Memphis Grizzlies than Zach Randolph. His play on the court and his commitment to the city of Memphis off the court captivated Grizzlies fans for his entire time in the Bluff City,” said Brad Willis, Executive Director of the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame. “We’re very excited to have Zach Randolph as part of our 2023 Class of the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame.”

Randolph will be joining former Titans linebacker Keith Bulluckformer Nashville Predators Captain Mike Fisher, Memphis Football linebacker Tim Harris, MTSU baseball legend Steve Smith, golfer Loren Roberts, Bristol Motor Speedway Co- Founder Carl R. Moore, ETSU Basketball Coach and Athletics Director Les Robinson, and Lady Vol Track star and Olympic Gold Medalist Tianna Madison as 2023 Inductees. The full 2023 Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame Induction Class will be released over the coming weeks.

The 2023 Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony, presented by the Tennessee Titans, will be held Saturday, July 22, at the Omni Nashville Downtown. Ticket information will be announced at a later date.

