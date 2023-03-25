Advertise with Us
City Watch: Police search for missing 12-year-old

Christiuna Stewart
Christiuna Stewart(Memphis Police Department)
By Tylen Daniels
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has issued a City Watch for 12-year-old Christiuna Stewart.

Police say the mother reported her daughter missing on Saturday morning at 1:34 a.m.

Stewart’s mother advised that she last saw her daughter getting into a white 4-door vehicle on the street of Kirby Trees Place.

Police say Stewart is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighs 210 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red Coca Cola jacket jacket, and black shorts with red strips.

If you have information about Stewart’s whereabouts, contact the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677 or Missing Persons at 901-636-4479.

