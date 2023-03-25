Cherokee Nation Entertainment celebrates acquisition of Gold Strike Casino with ribbon cutting

TUNICA CO., Miss. (WMC) - It was a celebratory atmosphere at the Gold Strike Casino Resort in Tunica on Friday.

That’s because Cherokee Nation Entertainment (CNE) marked its acquisition and takeover of the casino-resort with a gold ribbon cutting.

CNE is the gaming and hospitality company of the Cherokee Nation.

The company owns and operates Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa and nine Cherokee Casinos in Oklahoma, including a racino, three resort hotels, three golf courses, and other retail operations.

CNE Gaming Holdings LLC, an indirect subsidiary of Cherokee Nation Businesses, purchased the Gold Strike Casino Resort for approximately $450 million in cash. CNE officially assumed operations of the resort after receiving approval from the Mississippi Gaming Commission in February 2023. (Action News 5)

CNE bought Gold Strike from Mandalay Resort Group back in February for nearly $450 million.

CEO Chuck Garrett says he predicts the CNE’s investment in the casino will do wonders for the local economy.

“It will also help re-ignite some of the other businesses in the area,” Garrett said. “So we look forward to being a great corporate citizen. We take that very seriously and intend to invest our time and energy in this community.”

Garrett says the talent of the team at Gold Strike, combined with the experience CNE brings to the table, will make the casino a staple of the community for years to come.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.