Wanda Halbert must find new clerk’s office location

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One location of the Shelby County Clerk’s office lease expires soon and Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert is forced to make a decision on a new location.

The lease at the Poplar Plaza location expires on June 30 and county leaders have given her until the end of the business day on Friday to choose a new one.

In a letter sent to Clerk Halbert Mayor, Lee Harris says she needs to choose a new location space specifically in the Poplar Plaza shopping center.

For many Memphians, this location is the most convenient.

It’s just one of the many reasons residents say they hope a decision is made as soon as possible.

Mayor Harris also said Halbert “should do everything you can to avoid the chaos that would come from a location closure when such is a closure is completely unnecessary.”

If action is not taken by the end of Friday, Mayor Harris says steps will be taken to remove Halbert from office.

“I do think that 48 hours is too short of a time to find a new place and I hope they don’t close it until they find one because people need to come first, not all the politics going on behind it,” said Renee De Leon.

“Well I figure -- next year I’ll be doing it by mail, so I’m not gonna worry about where they are,” said Bob Myers.

Clerk Halbert is unavailable to make a comment due to meetings on Friday.

