Tickets on sale now for St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

A rendering of the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home in Arlington, Tennessee.
A rendering of the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home in Arlington, Tennessee.(St. Jude Dream Home)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 4:33 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tickets are on sale now for the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

This year’s home is located at 5059 Porch Rock Cove in Arlington, Tennessee, and is valued at $575,000.

The house features three bedrooms, 3.5 baths and measures 3,000 square feet. This year’s home is built by Southern Serenity Homes in The Town of Arlington

The home also features a kitchen designed for a chef, a master bath spa, and a large outdoor covered patio.

For just $100, you can help save the life of a child with cancer and have the chance to win a brand-new house, as well as other great prizes.

Reserve your ticket today to enter to win the ultimate Memphis basketball experience including season tickets to the Memphis Grizzlies, season tickets to Memphis Tigers men’s basketball, and a Peabody Weekend Getaway, courtesy of Regions Bank, Campbell Clinic and The Peabody Memphis.

The money all goes toward St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which treats children from across the country at no cost to their families.

The newly-built home along with other prizes will be given away live on Action News 5 on June 25. It’s the 24th year of the giveaway.

Click here to reserve your ticket now or call 1-800-244-6681. Tickets will sell out, so don’t wait!

