Still no response from Wanda Halbert following ultimatum from mayor To pick new clerk location

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More trouble from Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert.

She has until the close of business Friday to pick a new location for one of county’s Clerk’s offices or face penalties.

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris says time is running short to pick a new location for the Poplar Plaza location.

Michael Bowen says of the Clerk’s offices’ 6 locations, the one on Poplar is the one he uses the most.

“If they close this down, I’ll have to go to Austin Peay, downtown or Whitehaven and that’s like 15-20 minutes out the way,” said Bowen.

The lease to the Poplar Plaza location expires June 30th, but there are a number of other empty spaces within the Poplar Plaza shopping center that could be a viable new option and customers wouldn’t have to go very far.

Mayor Lee Harris sent a letter Wednesday to Clerk Halbert asking her to make a decision since it will take time to build out the new location by June 30th.

In the letter he goes on to say Halbert “should do everything you can to avoid the chaos that would come from a location closure when such is a closure is completely unnecessary.”

Clerk Halbert has faced severe criticism in the past year from long lines to serious backlog of license plates.

Last month the Shelby County Commission approved hiring a special advisor for Halbert to help come up with solutions within the troubled office.

County Commission chair Mikell Lowery said Thursday that should be finalized next week.

However, Mayor Harris says on this issue the Clerk has until the close of business of Friday, if not the Clerk faces violation of state law for derelict of duty.

Action News 5 reached out multiple times to Clerk Halbert Thursday.

We were told that she was in meetings all day and would not be available.

Mayor Harris also would not comment today, but in the letter, he says he will be forced to call a special meeting of the county commission to discuss further actions.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.