Shelby County Clerk responds to Mayor’s request to move Poplar Ave. office

Wanda Halbert Predicts Long Lines At Shelby County Clerk Locations Until January 2023.
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert responded to a letter sent by Mayor Harris on March 22 saying that the Clerk’s Office will need to find a new location by the end of the business week.

Addressing a letter sent earlier this week, the clerk expressed her concerns and woes about the leasing agreement at the Poplar Avenue location.

Halbert by Jacob Gallant on Scribd

Action News 5′s Kelli Cook will have more on this story at Action News 5 at 6 p.m.

