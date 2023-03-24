SCSO investigating critical multi-vehicle crash on Egypt Central Rd.

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Three women, including one juvenile, are in the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash in the Egypt area.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, three vehicles crashed at the intersection Egypt Central Road and Singleton Parkway at around 4:20 p.m. Thursday.

The Shelby County Fire Department transported one woman to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Another woman and her daughter were both transported to Methodist North in non-critical condition.

This accident is being investigated by SCSO.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.