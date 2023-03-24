Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
SCSO investigating critical multi-vehicle crash on Egypt Central Rd.

FILE - Shelby County Sheriff's Office
FILE - Shelby County Sheriff's Office(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Three women, including one juvenile, are in the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash in the Egypt area.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, three vehicles crashed at the intersection Egypt Central Road and Singleton Parkway at around 4:20 p.m. Thursday.

The Shelby County Fire Department transported one woman to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Another woman and her daughter were both transported to Methodist North in non-critical condition.

This accident is being investigated by SCSO.

