MPD investigates an aggravated assault near B.B. King Boulevard

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault the took place near B.B. King Boulevard.

On March 21, around 7:25 p.m., officers responded to the call regarding an aggravated assault near East Carolina Avenue and B.B. King Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they spoke with the victim who informed them that a man shot at him, striking his vehicle.

The suspect has been identified as a male between the ages of 18 and 20.

Surveillance video caught images of the suspect entering a nearby store after the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous.

