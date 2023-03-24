Advertise with Us
MPD investigates an aggravated assault near B.B. King Boulevard

MPD investigates an aggravated assault, suspect still at large
MPD investigates an aggravated assault, suspect still at large(Memphis Police Department)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault the took place near B.B. King Boulevard.

On March 21, around 7:25 p.m., officers responded to the call regarding an aggravated assault near East Carolina Avenue and B.B. King Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they spoke with the victim who informed them that a man shot at him, striking his vehicle.

The suspect has been identified as a male between the ages of 18 and 20.

Surveillance video caught images of the suspect entering a nearby store after the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous.

