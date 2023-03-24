Memphis woman charged with TennCare Fraud

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has indicted a Memphis woman for the fraudulent activity under her TennCare coverage.

In February 2022, the bureau received a tip from BlueCare, a TennCare-managed contractor, alleging fraudulent billing of the TennCare CHOICES program.

While investigating, agents discovered that Casundra Townsend, an agency employee, submitted faulty claims for caregiver services for numerous TennCare recipients throughout Shelby County, totaling more than $8,000.

On March 9, a Shelby County Grand Jury indicted Townsend with TennCare Fraud and Theft of Property. On March 20, Townsend was arrested and booked.

She is now being held on a $20,000 bond.

