Memphis player charged for punching Bowling Green player after WNIT game

Bowling Green State University Police are charging Jamirah Shutes with assault after she was...
Bowling Green State University Police are charging Jamirah Shutes with assault after she was seen punching Elissa Brett during the postgame handshake.(Sean Rayford | AP)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - A Memphis University basketball player is being charged with assault for an altercation at Thursday night’s game against Bowling Green State University.

According to the BGSU athletic department, Bowling Green State University Police are charging Jamirah Shutes with assault after she was seen punching Elissa Brett during the postgame handshake, after the Falcon’s WNIT win against the Tigers.

Following Thursday’s unwarranted physical incident after the WNIT home game, the Bowling Green State University Police Department has charged a member of the Memphis Women’s Basketball team with assault. Additionally, BGSU Athletics is conducting its own review. Violence is never acceptable and our priority remains the health, safety and support of our student-athlete, who is recovering and doing well. This is an active investigation in conjunction with the City of Bowling Green Prosecutor, and no further comment is available at this time.

Bowling Green State University Athletic Department statement

The Memphis’ athletics department said Friday that the incident was “extremely unfortunate and certainly not consistent with, or representative of, our expectations for our programs and student-athletes.”



