Memphis high school senior chooses Rhodes after being accepted to 31 colleges globally

Landon Fulton
Landon Fulton(Action News 5)
By Taylor Tucker
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There’s no place like home! That rings true for one Memphis high school senior who received more than two dozen college offers from around the world but is choosing a school right here in the Bluff City.

Landon Fulton is a senior at Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering.

He started applying for colleges at the beginning of the school year and has already been accepted to 31 colleges and received over $1 million in scholarships.

Fulton says although he has been accepted into schools around the world, he’s decided to stay local and further his education at Rhodes College.

”When I decided to stay home, it was mainly because I saw that my generation is kind of all over the place right now, and I think that we need a leader and someone that can help them, and I want to do my best to help them,” he said.

Fulton plans to major in business with hopes of one day starting his own business in Memphis.

Rhodes College (Source: WMC Action News 5)
Rhodes College (Source: WMC Action News 5)(WMC Action News 5)

