Memphis Animal Services offering $5 puppy adoptions through Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s National Puppy Day!

Memphis Animal Services (MAS) is celebrating by offering $5 adoptions for puppies under five months of age Friday through Monday.

Nearly 100 puppies are currently in the shelter’s care.

“If you’re not ready to commit permanently to adopting a puppy, we need puppy fosters,” said MAS director Alexis Pugh. “We have bottle baby puppies, we have puppies that eat gruel that can eat on their own, but they need a little bit of extra care, and then we have older puppies as well.”

$5 puppy adoptions will be available through the end of Monday, March 27.

MAS is open seven days a week from noon until 4 p.m., located at 2350 Appling City Cove.

Puppies for adoption at Memphis Animal Services (MAS) (Action News 5)

