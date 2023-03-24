2 dead after separate shootings in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police officers responded to two unrelated shootings nearly an hour apart.

One shooting was in South Memphis and the other was in Parkway Village on Friday.

According to officers, the South Memphis shooting occurred on South Lauderdale Street at 1:02 a.m.

One man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He did not survive his injuries, said MPD.

The shooting that occurred in Oakhaven happened around midnight on Sarabee Lane.

A woman did not survive.

There is no suspect information for both shootings.

We are working to gather more information.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.