Man in critical condition after hit-and-run near Cooper Street, MPD confirms

Hit and Run near Cooper and Union
Hit and Run near Cooper and Union(MGN)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One man is left in critical condition after a crash near Cooper Street and Union Avenue.

Around 9 p.m. on March 23, officers responded to a call regarding a pedestrian crash.

According to the MPD, the vehicle responsible for the crash fled the scene.

The pedestrian, a male whose age has not been disclosed, was transported to a nearby medical facility in critical condition.

The MPD is warning the public to use caution in the area.

This is an ongoing investigation.

