Man in critical condition after hit-and-run near Cooper Street, MPD confirms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One man is left in critical condition after a crash near Cooper Street and Union Avenue.

Around 9 p.m. on March 23, officers responded to a call regarding a pedestrian crash.

According to the MPD, the vehicle responsible for the crash fled the scene.

The pedestrian, a male whose age has not been disclosed, was transported to a nearby medical facility in critical condition.

The MPD is warning the public to use caution in the area.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.