Man critical after shooting on Prescott Rd.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in critical condition at Regional One Hospital after police say he was shot in the 1700 block of Prescott Road, near O’Brien Park.

Officers responded at 8:06 p.m.

Police say the responsible party was wearing a gray hoodie and drove off in a silver Nissan.

No arrests have been made.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.