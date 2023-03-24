Man critical after shooting on Prescott Rd.
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in critical condition at Regional One Hospital after police say he was shot in the 1700 block of Prescott Road, near O’Brien Park.
Officers responded at 8:06 p.m.
Police say the responsible party was wearing a gray hoodie and drove off in a silver Nissan.
No arrests have been made.
Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
