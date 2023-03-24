Advertise with Us
Friday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY

By Ron Childers
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Warm, windy, and humid ahead of a cold front that will move through the Mid-South late tomorrow prompting an ENHANCED RISK of severe weather over much of the area including Memphis and Shelby County. Strong to severe storms will be possible tomorrow afternoon and evening bringing the threat of heavy rain, damaging wind, hail, and isolated tornadoes.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a South wind at 10 to 20 MPH and overnight lows in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, a Southwest wind at 10 to 20 MPH and gusting, along with high temperatures in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Rain and Thunderstorms with a West wind at 10 to 15 MPH and lows in the mid to upper 50s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy and mild with afternoon highs in the lower 70s and overnight lows near 50. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower late in the day and evening along with highs again in the lower 70s and lows in the lower 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 60s and lows in the mid to upper 40s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and cooler with afternoon highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 50s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and afternoon highs in the upper 60s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

