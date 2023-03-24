First Alert Weather Day with severe storms arriving tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s dry early this morning, but showers will move into areas in west Tennessee and eastern Arkansas over the next few hours. Rain will be possible through 1 pm in those areas, but north Mississippi will likely remain dry today. The entire area will have a break in the rain for some time this afternoon, which may be enough time for the atmosphere to recover from the morning rain. When a cold front arrives this evening, it will interact with the warm air and give us a chance for severe thunderstorms. Damaging winds will be the main threat. However, tornadoes will also be possible, especially in north Mississippi and eastern Arkansas.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with 40% scattered rain and thunderstorms, a Southwest wind at 15 to 20 MPH along with high temperatures around 80 degrees.

FRIDAY NIGHT: 80% Rain and Thunderstorms with a West wind at 15 to 20 MPH and lows in the mid to upper 50s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will start off cloudy, but we will see more sunshine in the afternoon with highs in the lower 70s and overnight lows near 50. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower late in the day and evening along with highs again in the lower 70s and lows in the lower 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 60s and lows in the mid to upper 40s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and cooler with afternoon highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 50s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and afternoon highs in the upper 60s.

