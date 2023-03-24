FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storms arrive this evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A severe weather outbreak is expected across the Mid-South this evening.

TIMING: The main timing will be between 5 PM and Midnight as storms moves west to east.

Ahead of the storms, temperatures will soar into the upper 70s to lower 80s. This warm air will help increase instability, which could result in severe thunderstorms, especially across North Mississippi.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has issued a MODERATE RISK (Level 4/5) for severe weather. It’s not very often the SPC issues a Level 4 or greater.

There is a 4 out of 5 risk level in the Mid-South Friday. (wmc)

THREATS: Main threats include damaging winds and heavy rainfall that could lead to Flash and Areal flooding.

Secondary threats include tornadoes, of which a few could be strong.

All modes of severe weather are possible this evening (3/24/2023) (WMC)

Flooding caused by excessive rainfall will be possible.

A FLOOD WATCH remains in effect for areas north and west of Memphis through Saturday morning.

Rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are possible in the Watch area, with isolated higher amounts.

FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING (WMC)

A WIND ADVISORY remains in effect until 3 AM Saturday.

South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to over 45 mph expected.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT SATURDAY (WMC)

STAY ALERT: Prepare now for severe weather and stay weather aware today and tonight.

Stay tuned to the First Alert Weather Team.

