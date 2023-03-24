Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storms arrive this evening

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storms this evening
By Erin Thomas
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A severe weather outbreak is expected across the Mid-South this evening.

TIMING: The main timing will be between 5 PM and Midnight as storms moves west to east.

Ahead of the storms, temperatures will soar into the upper 70s to lower 80s. This warm air will help increase instability, which could result in severe thunderstorms, especially across North Mississippi.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has issued a MODERATE RISK (Level 4/5) for severe weather. It’s not very often the SPC issues a Level 4 or greater.

There is a 4 out of 5 risk level in the Mid-South Friday.
There is a 4 out of 5 risk level in the Mid-South Friday.(wmc)

THREATS: Main threats include damaging winds and heavy rainfall that could lead to Flash and Areal flooding.

Secondary threats include tornadoes, of which a few could be strong.

All modes of severe weather are possible this evening (3/24/2023)
All modes of severe weather are possible this evening (3/24/2023)(WMC)

Flooding caused by excessive rainfall will be possible.

A FLOOD WATCH remains in effect for areas north and west of Memphis through Saturday morning.

Rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are possible in the Watch area, with isolated higher amounts.

FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING
FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING(WMC)

A WIND ADVISORY remains in effect until 3 AM Saturday.

South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to over 45 mph expected.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT SATURDAY
WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT SATURDAY(WMC)

STAY ALERT: Prepare now for severe weather and stay weather aware today and tonight.

Stay tuned to the First Alert Weather Team.

Be sure to download the WMC First Alert weather app for Apple or Android to your smartphone or tablet. It’s FREE and will give you instant access to current weather conditions and forecasts for your specific location.

You’ll also have a live, interactive radar and should any advisories or warnings be issued for your location you will get them instantly on your phone or tablet.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Harris, Jr.
4 in custody, 1 on run after shooting ‘ambush’ involving Southaven police
Memphis band Saliva
Guitarist, co-founder of Memphis band Saliva dies suddenly
Alicia Franklin
Judge dismisses Alicia Franklin lawsuit against city
Memphis police
MPD halts request to stop decertification of retired lieutenant
Missing Oxford man dead after body found, police are investigating
Missing Oxford man found dead in Yalobusha County

Latest News

et
Friday afternoon Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - March 24, 2023
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Friday Morning Weather 3/24
Thursday evening weather update
Friday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
Thursday evening weather update
Thursday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-March 23, 2023