Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Drone footage shows massive whale with rare deformity

Experts said the whale has severe scoliosis, a rare deformation.
Experts said the whale has severe scoliosis, a rare deformation.(Guardia Civil via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Drone footage released by the Spanish Civil Guard shows one of the largest whale species in the world.

The gigantic whale, weighing about 40 tons and measuring 55 feet long, was seen off the Spanish coast in the Mediterranean Sea.

Experts said the whale has severe scoliosis, a rare deformation.

Studies have revealed that traumatic events, such as a collision with a ship, are usually the cause of abnormalities in whales.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Harris, Jr.
4 in custody, 1 on run after shooting ‘ambush’ involving Southaven police
Memphis band Saliva
Guitarist, co-founder of Memphis band Saliva dies suddenly
Alicia Franklin
Judge dismisses Alicia Franklin lawsuit against city
Memphis police
MPD halts request to stop decertification of retired lieutenant
Missing Oxford man dead after body found, police are investigating
Missing Oxford man found dead in Yalobusha County

Latest News

The video shows a white car and black car colliding on the Beltway, sending the black car over...
Traffic camera video shows moments before crash that killed 6 construction workers
FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 file photo, a 3D re-production of Michelangelo's David is...
Principal resigns in Fla. amid parent complaints over art lesson with image of Michelangelo’s ‘David’
Traffic camera video shows moments before crash that killed 6 construction workers
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy speaks during the GOP retreat in Orlando, Florida, on Tuesday.
House GOP passes parents’ rights bill in clash over schools
President Joe Biden meets with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in his office at...
Biden, Trudeau to hold talks on migration, Haiti and more