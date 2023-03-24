Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Cordova man sentenced to 60 years for Olive Branch triple homicide

Suspect charged after triple homicide in Olive Branch
Suspect charged after triple homicide in Olive Branch(OBPD)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Cordova man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for the murder of three victims in 2021.

Ivan Rodriguez, 27, was responsible for three murders in Olive Branch on New Year’s Eve.

On March 23, Ivan stood before a judge and was sentenced to 60 years in prison.

He will be serving 20 years for the first count of manslaughter and 40 years for the second count.

“I am satisfied with today’s sentence and believe that it represents justice for the families of Tyler Liles, Tommi Carrier, and John Sutherland, ”DA Robert Morris stated. “I also hope it provides them with some closure. I want to thank the Olive Branch Police Department for their excellent work in investigating this case.”

Rodriguez must serve a minimum of 50 years before he is eligible for parole.

