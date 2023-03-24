Auction canceled as Lake District owner files for bankruptcy
LAKELAND, Tenn. (WMC) - The owner of a multi-million dollar development in Shelby County has filed for bankruptcy.
The move comes on the same day the Lake District was supposed to be auctioned off.
If completed, the $300 million mixed-use project located off of I-40 and Canada Road, where the Lakeland Mall once stood, would create a hub that includes homes, hotels, stores, restaurants, and even a man-made lake.
The first phase of the project is still incomplete, although some homes are standing along with a few businesses and eateries.
The developer, Yehuda Netanel, says he is exploring financing and equity investment options and expects to file a reorganization plan with the court within 90 days.
He says for now, The Lake District will operate as usual.
