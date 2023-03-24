Advertise with Us
Auction canceled as Lake District owner files for bankruptcy

The Lake District is still in its first phase of development, although some homes and businesses are up and operating.
The Lake District is still in its first phase of development, although some homes and businesses are up and operating.(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAKELAND, Tenn. (WMC) - The owner of a multi-million dollar development in Shelby County has filed for bankruptcy.

The move comes on the same day the Lake District was supposed to be auctioned off.

If completed, the $300 million mixed-use project located off of I-40 and Canada Road, where the Lakeland Mall once stood, would create a hub that includes homes, hotels, stores, restaurants, and even a man-made lake.

The first phase of the project is still incomplete, although some homes are standing along with a few businesses and eateries.

READ MORE — Construction for Lake District still underway amid public health crisis

The developer, Yehuda Netanel, says he is exploring financing and equity investment options and expects to file a reorganization plan with the court within 90 days.

He says for now, The Lake District will operate as usual.

