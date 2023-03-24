Auction canceled as Lake District owner files for bankruptcy

LAKELAND, Tenn. (WMC) - The owner of a multi-million dollar development in Shelby County has filed for bankruptcy.

The move comes on the same day the Lake District was supposed to be auctioned off.

If completed, the $300 million mixed-use project located off of I-40 and Canada Road, where the Lakeland Mall once stood, would create a hub that includes homes, hotels, stores, restaurants, and even a man-made lake.

The first phase of the project is still incomplete, although some homes are standing along with a few businesses and eateries.

The developer, Yehuda Netanel, says he is exploring financing and equity investment options and expects to file a reorganization plan with the court within 90 days.

He says for now, The Lake District will operate as usual.

“On March 24, the Lake District filed a petition to reorganize under Chapter 11 of the federal Bankruptcy Code. As a result, the foreclosure scheduled for today did not take place. The Lake District is exploring financing and equity investment options and expects to file its reorganization plan within 90 days with the court which will detail its plan to restructure its debt and pay its creditors. In the interim, the Lake District remains operating in the ordinary course of business as it continues to develop the premier retail, commercial and residential district in Lakeland.”

