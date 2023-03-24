Antisemitic incidents at the highest level since the ‘70s, report says

(CNN) - A new report found there were nearly 3,700 antisemitic incidents in the U.S. last year.

That’s the most since the Anti-Defamation League began recording them in 1979.

According to the ADL’s report, incidents include assault, vandalism and harassment.

In 2022, there was also a 69% increase in attacks against visibly identifiable Orthodox Jews.

According to FBI hate crime figures, American Jews are disproportionately affected by hate crimes, compared to other religious groups.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.