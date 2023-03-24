Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
4 officers in Tyre Nichols case now decertified

Memphis police
Memphis police(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four former Memphis police officers are now decertified.

The four officers are all tied to Tyre Nichols’ death: Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin, and Justin Smith were all recommended for decertification Thursday. Desmond Mills already surrendered his license earlier this week.

The Peace Officer Standards & Training Commission, or POST Commission, made their final decision Friday morning.

The decertification process ensures the officers involved in the Tyre Nichols traffic stop never practice law enforcement in the state of Tennessee ever again.

Five ex-MPD officers are charged with murder in Tyre Nichols' death.
Five ex-MPD officers are charged with murder in Tyre Nichols' death.(Action News 5/SCSO)

All four officers are charged with second-degree murder. A fifth, Tadarrius Bean, will have a decertification hearing at a later date.

Preston Hemphill was also fired from MPD after the Nichols investigation. His hearing will also be held at a later date.

Lt. DeWayne Smith was supposed to be included in the hearing for decertification on Thursday, but he had not yet been served his notice of decertification.

Smith was able to retire in lieu of termination after 25 years on the force.

Because he wasn’t served, Lt. Smith will be put on a future POST agenda with Bean and Hemphill.

