Tenn. State Representative looks to re-work Achievement School District

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee State Representative Antonio Parkinson has introduced a bill that would reconstruct Tennessee’s Achievement School District.

ASD takes control of schools with low academic scores from school districts statewide. Parkinson said he believes the district has been a failure since its creation in 2011 and an overall disservice to the students within the district.

Only two out of 16 schools within the district are in the Nashville area. The other 14 schools are all located in the Memphis area.

Parkinson’s bill would change the Achievement School District to the Tennessee Education Achievement Portal, making it a resource for all public and charter schools throughout the state.

“This portal will be the hub for everything that is school support for all schools across the entire state. In this hub will be professional development, your opportunities for literacy, opportunities for gaining proficiency, opportunities for gaining all the best practices… along with inventions for the those schools that are underperforming.”

The portal would be something teachers and administration can access at any moment while keeping schools with struggling academic scores within their original districts.

MSCS leaders were excited to learn that Journey Hanley Kindergarten through 8th would be rejoining their district. District leaders also believe progress happens most efficiently when students can stay within their own district.

The Achievement School District has not responded to Representative Parkinson’s bill. Meanwhile, the bill still needs approval in the full House Education Administration Committee, senate, and house before making it to Governor Bill Lee’s desk.

