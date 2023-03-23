Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Teach901 will host in-person job fair

Teach901
By Myracle Evans
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Teacher901 will host an in-person Educator Job Fair on April 4.

It will be held at Crosstown Concourse from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Education job seekers will have an opportunity to secure a position for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year.

Educators of all experience levels are invited to network with school officials across the Mid-South.

Teach901 is looking to fill teacher, administrator, support staff and substitute teacher positions.

Attendees will gain insight into the process for procuring licensure and get real-time feedback from local leaders in education on school culture and climate.

To register in advance click here.

