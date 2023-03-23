Study finds 11 minutes of exercise can lengthen your life

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new study found 11 minutes of moderate exercise a day can lengthen your life.

Alexavier Seals, exercise specialist with Regional One Health, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the importance of staying active and how to start an exercise program.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.