St. Agnes theater students ‘Spread the Love’ to community 1 song at a time

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Thursday, theater students at St. Agnes Academy High School boarded a bus and took their hearts and talents around the city to spread happiness throughout the community as a part of their annual “Spread the Love Tour.”

It’s a tradition that started eight years ago with a simple goal—to share their songs with people around the community who otherwise would not be able to attend upcoming shows.

The outreach was put on hold for nearly two years during the pandemic, but last spring the students were ready to take the show on the road once again.

This spring, the first stop of the tour was St. Vincent de Paul.

St. Agnes theater students perform for their annual spring "Spread the Love Tour" for members of the community. (Action News 5)

The students, who are currently in rehearsals for their upcoming performance of the musical “Newsies,” said the “Spread the Love Tour” is never just a concert, but an opportunity to spend valued time with some very special people in the community.

“I look forward to the people that we’ve met in the past years,” said one St. Agnes student. “So, at Shepherd’s Haven, we have a lot of people that we are very close with, so when we get to see them... it’s really happy for me and I get to reminisce on the times we had on the last show and shows before that, it was great.”

The students also performed at Ave Maria Nursing Home, Madonna Learning Center, Belmont Village and Shepherd’s Haven.

