Shelby County mayor sends letter to Clerk Wanda Halbert, gives warning and ultimatum

Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert is given ultimatum by Mayor Harris
(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris has written a letter to Clerk Wanda Halbert in which he warns her of implications if she does not act in a timely fashion.

In the letter, Harris informs Halbert that her office lease will soon be ending and that she will need to find a new location and must do so in a timely manner.

According to Harris, many have instructed Halbert to find an alternate location and now time is running out.

The Mayor gives her an ultimatum: he asks that Halbert choose an alternative location in Poplar Plaza by close of business on Friday, March 24.

If Halbert fails to do so, the mayor will be forced to call a meeting to discuss her shortcomings and take action.

