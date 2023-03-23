A round of heavy rain and storms likely Friday evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly cloudy, windy and warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. Winds southwest at 10-20 mph with higher gusts.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the mid 60s. Winds southwest at 10-20 mph.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FRIDAY: Much of the day will be dry with scattered showers and storms between 6 PM and midnight. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s with a gusty south wind up to 30 mph. Some thunderstorms could be strong to severe with damaging wind. There is a low end tornado threat, mainly in northwest MS. Storms will move out before sunrise Saturday.

WEEKEND: Behind the front, lows will drop into the low 50s Saturday morning. Highs will be in the 60s to near 70 Saturday. It will be partly cloudy Saturday. Clouds will increase Sunday with a chance of showers and highs back in the low 70s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.