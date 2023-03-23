Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

A round of heavy rain and storms likely Friday evening

By Spencer Denton
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly cloudy, windy and warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. Winds southwest at 10-20 mph with higher gusts.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the mid 60s. Winds southwest at 10-20 mph.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FRIDAY: Much of the day will be dry with scattered showers and storms between 6 PM and midnight. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s with a gusty south wind up to 30 mph. Some thunderstorms could be strong to severe with damaging wind. There is a low end tornado threat, mainly in northwest MS. Storms will move out before sunrise Saturday.

WEEKEND: Behind the front, lows will drop into the low 50s Saturday morning. Highs will be in the 60s to near 70 Saturday. It will be partly cloudy Saturday. Clouds will increase Sunday with a chance of showers and highs back in the low 70s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Single-car crash kills 5 teenagers in Batesville
Single-car crash kills 5 teenagers in Batesville
Investigators believe 39-year-old Jacquelyn “Jacque” Mitchell had been dead for six days before...
Woman found dead in man’s apartment days after she went missing, police say
Cracker Barrel permanently closes remaining Portland metro area restaurants.
Cracker Barrel closing all Portland-area restaurants
Celtic Crossing Irish Pub & Restaurant (Source: WMC Action News 5)
Co-owners of Celtic Crossing announce opening date of second restaurant in East Memphis
Memphis police
MPD halts request to stop decertification of retired lieutenant

Latest News

Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Most of the Mid-South has a 3 out of 5 for severe storms.
First Alert to severe storms with damaging winds on Friday
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Thursday Morning Weather 3/23
WMC First Alert Weather
First Alert to warmer weather and a chance for severe storms