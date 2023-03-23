Police and Suspects Exchange Gunfire in Southaven; 1 arrested, 3 more Unaccounted for

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Investigators say a Southaven Police Officer interrupted a car theft in process.

One of the suspected thieves has been caught and the search continues for his 3 alleged accomplices.

Neighbors say it was a rude awakening for their traditionally quiet neighborhood.

“It vibrated, like you can feel the vibration from the gunshot,” said Dante Ellington who said he was watching television when he heard the gunshots around 1 in the morning.Ellington says his traditionally peaceful neighborhood near Stateline and Horn Lake roads was quickly surrounded by a slew of police officers.”I came outside and seen just about any policeman that you can find, Southaven, Memphis and sheriffs so it was kind of a lot going on.,” said Ellington.

Southaven police says a detective in an unmarked vehicle spotted a stolen Nissan Maxima in the the Rasco Hills community, while one of the suspects attempted to steal another car, the detective tried to deploy stop sticks when there was an exchange of gunfire.

Ellington says he heard at least 6 shots.

One suspect ran away and was caught less than two miles away

20 year old Travion Hollomon is facing attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and a slew of other felony charges.

Hollomon was already wanted in Shelby county, a warrant was issued for his arrest in December for stealing a car.

Investigators say three other suspects got away.

Officers pursued the vehicle across state lines into Memphis where the suspects shot again at officers before officers lost track of the car.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

The employment status of the officers involved are unclear at this time.

Requests for confirmation that the officer who deployed his weapon was placed on administrative leave was denied.

MBI says no other comment will be made about the investigation at this time.

