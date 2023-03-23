New report examines public health emergency preparedness in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Ready or Not: Protecting the Public’s Health from Diseases, Disasters, and Bioterrorism, has tracked the nation’s public health emergency preparedness since 2003.

The report’s 10 key public health preparedness indicators gives state officials benchmarks for progress, points out gaps within their states’ all-hazards preparedness, and provides data to compare states’ performances against similar jurisdictions.

Dr. Nadine Gracia, President, and CEO of Trust for America’s Health, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how Tennessee fared in the performance rankings, along with ways to improve public health preparedness.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.