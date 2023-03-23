Advertise with Us
New report examines public health emergency preparedness in Tennessee

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Ready or Not: Protecting the Public’s Health from Diseases, Disasters, and Bioterrorism, has tracked the nation’s public health emergency preparedness since 2003.

The report’s 10 key public health preparedness indicators gives state officials benchmarks for progress, points out gaps within their states’ all-hazards preparedness, and provides data to compare states’ performances against similar jurisdictions.

Dr. Nadine Gracia, President, and CEO of Trust for America’s Health, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how Tennessee fared in the performance rankings, along with ways to improve public health preparedness.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

